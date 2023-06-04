Amit Shah appeals people to lift blockades at Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2

New Delhi, June 4: Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday appealed to the people of Manipur to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, National Highway-2 so that basic food items and other necessary items can reach the people in the strife-hit state.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shah wrote, “My sincerest appeal to the people of Manipur is to lift the blockades at the Imphal-Dimapur, NH-2 Highway, so that food, medicines, petrol/diesel, and other necessary items can reach the people. I also request that civil society organisations do the needful in bringing consensus.”