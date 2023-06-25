‘Amit Shah assured that Central Govt will take all possible steps to maintain peace in Manipur’

N Biren Singh took to Twitter and said, “Called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi today and briefed about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shah’s close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week. It may be noted that there has been no report of casualties due to the violence since the 13th of June.” He said that Amit Shah has sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in violence-hit Manipur.

“Union HM assured that the central government will take all possible steps to maintain peace in Manipur. Further, he has also sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State,” he tweeted.