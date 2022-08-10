‘Amit Shah backstage hero, has stuck to duties without desire for credit’

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday described Home Minister Amit Shah as “nepathya ke nayak” (backstage hero) who has worked without any desire for credit and stuck to his duties despite bittersweet experiences in life.

Releasing the book “Shabdansh”, a collection of Shah’s speeches on a variety of issues, Singh said the home minister combines the rare mix of politics and spirituality and added that the range of his study will surprise many people.

“It will not be an exaggeration to say Shah is a backstage hero. He has no desire for credit. He remains in the background and does so many big works for the government and the party and still gets time to study so much,” the senior BJP leader said about his colleague.

Shah’s life has been a laboratory and had its share of bittersweet memories, Singh said, noting that the Gujarat leader had to spend several months in jail, a reference to the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case in which he was later acquitted by the court of all charges.