Amit Shah calls Chintan Shivir of all Home Ministers, invites Mamata

The two-day brainstorming session has been convened to discuss the issues and problems related to internal security. The MHA believes that some problems related to internal security can be eliminated on the basis of mutual coordination among the states.

Apart from this, issues related to policing, public security, fire fighting etc. in the states will also be discussed. According to sources, along with the Home Ministers, the Home Secretary and Director General of Police of all the states will also take part in the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reportedly stay in Surajkund for both days.