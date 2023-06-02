Amit Shah calls on President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi, June 2: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid a courtesy call on President DroupadiMurmu at RashtrapatiBhawan in the national capital.
"Today, I paid a courtesy call to respected President MrsDroupadiMurmu," Shah tweeted. Shah met the President a day after returning from a four-day stock-taking visit to Manipur, which has been witnessing violence. He also met a cross-section of people in the northeastern state.
The RashtrapatiBhavan also tweeted: ''Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, ShriAmit Shah, called on President DroupadiMurmu at RashtrapatiBhavan''.
On Thursday Shah in Manipur addressed a press conference and announced that an investigation panel led by a retired High Court judge will probe the recent violence in the State.
He said that a peace committee would also be constituted under the chairmanship of the Governor of Manipur, in which representatives of all sections would be included.