Amit Shah chairs 30th Northern Zonal Council meeting in Jaipur

New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah presided over the 30th meeting of the Northern Zonal Council in Jaipur today.

Amit Shah said that the regional councils have a long history of developing the country. These councils provide an important forum for discussions in a cordial atmosphere between the Center and the State, settlement of disputed inter-State issues through unanimous agreement, enhancing regional cooperation between States and issues of common national importance to be implemented across the country.

The Union Home Minister said that after the government led by Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, it has been the emphasis of Prime Minister that the meetings of the Zonal Council should be regular, result-oriented and the pending issues should be resolved.