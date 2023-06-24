Amit Shah chairs all-party meeting on Manipur situation

New Delhi: The all-party meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the prevailing situation in Manipur has concluded here in New Delhi.

The meeting was called by Amit Shah to take stock of the situation in the violence-wracked state. BJP national president JP Nadda, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and CPI(M) MP John Brittas among other leaders are present in the meeting.

Amit Shah had appealed for peace and warned of strict action against miscreants during his four-day visit to the violence-wracked state earlier in May.