Amit Shah chairs first session of 3rd 'No Money for Terror' Ministerial Conference

He said that it will be our collective responsibility that such elements never succeed in their intentions. Shah said that after August, 2021, the situation in South Asian region has changed and the regime change and the growing influence of Al Qaeda & ISIS have emerged as a significant challenge to regional security.

He stated that these new equations have made the problem of terror financing more serious.

Shah said that three decades ago, the whole world has had to bear the serious consequences of one such regime change, the result of which we all have seen in the horrific attack of 9/11. He said that in this background, last year’s changes in the South Asian region are a matter of concern for all of us. He added that along with Al Qaeda, organizations in South Asia like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed continue to spread terror.

To achieve the goal of "No Money for Terror", the global community must understand the "Mode - Medium - Method" of Terror Financing and adopt the principle of 'One Mind, One Approach' in cracking down on them, said Shah.

He said that to confront terrorism, we have made significant progress in fortifying the security architecture, as well as the legal and financial systems. He stated that in spite of this, terrorists are constantly finding new ways to carry out violence, radicalize youth and raise financial resources. Shah maintained that the ‘Dark Net’ is being used by terrorists to spread radical content and conceal their identities. Additionally, there is an increase in the use of virtual assets like cryptocurrency. He said that we need to understand the patterns of these Dark Net activities and find their solutions.

Shah said the emerging trends of the illegal trade of narcotics, and the challenge of narco-terror, have given a new dimension to terror financing. In view of this, there is a need for close cooperation among all nations, he added.

Shah said that we should never ignore terrorists' safe havens or their resources. He said that we also have to expose the double-speak of such elements who sponsor and support them, and therefore, it is important that this Conference, the participating countries, and the organizations, should not take a selective, or complacent perspective of the challenges of this region.