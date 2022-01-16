Amit Shah compliments PM Modi for successful completion of 1 year of COVID vaccination

Shah also congratulated the scientists, health workers, Covid warriors and the people of the country for this endeavour.

“With the efficient leadership, determination and constant efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, India has set an example in the world that if the government and citizens unite in the interest of the nation and set a common goal, then the country can overcome the impossible and conquer every challenge,” he tweeted in Hindi with a hashtag one year of vaccine drive.

“I congratulate the talented scientists, health workers, all corona warriors and citizens on the successful completion of one year of the world’s largest free vaccination campaign in the fight against Covid under the strong and inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” Shah said in another tweet.