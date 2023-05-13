Amit Shah congratulates BJP for sweeping municipal polls in UP

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its resounding win in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls.

In a major shot in the arm of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government, the BJP swept the UP urban local body polls winning the Mayoral seats of all the 17 municipal corporations besides 90 posts of municipality chairman and over 600 wards. In a tweet, Amit Shah said, "Congratulations to all the karyakartas, @Bhupendraupbjp ji and the entire team on the stupendous performance of the BJP in the local body elections in Uttar Pradesh. This is a stamp on the public welfare works of Vijay @narendramodi ji's government under the guidance of @myogiadityanath ji. Heartfelt gratitude to the people for their continuous faith in BJP." "In 2017, BJP won 60 seats but this year we've won more than double the seats in urban local body polls," Yogi said.

"Our ally Apna Dal (Sonelal) won both the Suar and Chanbe by-polls and defeated the Samajwadi Party. I thank the voters for giving us the opportunity in the urban local body elections and by-elections. I want to assure the people that the UP government will continue to work for their development and security," he added.