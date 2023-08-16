Amit Shah extends greetings to people on Parsi New Year

New Delhi, Aug 16: Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings to the people on Navroz, Parsi New Year on Wednesday.

“Warm greetings to sisters and brothers of the Parsi community on the occasion of the #ParsiNewYear. May the new year usher in the blessings of good health and prosperity in everyone's life while strengthening our community spirit. #NavrozMubarak,” Shah tweeted.