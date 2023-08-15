Amit Shah extends wishes to countrymen on 77th I-Day

Taking to his official handle on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the Union Minister posted in Hindi, "I wish a very happy Independence Day to all my fellow countrymen. I bow to all the freedom fighters who got us independence."

He also called on people across communities to contribute to the nation's unity and prosperity in the 'Amit Kaal' (golden era).

"This day also reminds us of our duties towards building a golden India that our freedom fighters dreamt of. Let's take a solemn pledge to give our best to contribute to the country's unity and prosperity in this golden era (Amrit Kaal)," the Union Home Minister added in his tweet.