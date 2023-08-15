Amit Shah extends wishes to countrymen on 77th I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 15: Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended warm wishes to the country on the occasion of Independence Day while paying his tributes to the heroes of India's freedom struggle.
Taking to his official handle on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the Union Minister posted in Hindi, "I wish a very happy Independence Day to all my fellow countrymen. I bow to all the freedom fighters who got us independence."
He also called on people across communities to contribute to the nation's unity and prosperity in the 'Amit Kaal' (golden era).
"This day also reminds us of our duties towards building a golden India that our freedom fighters dreamt of. Let's take a solemn pledge to give our best to contribute to the country's unity and prosperity in this golden era (Amrit Kaal)," the Union Home Minister added in his tweet.
Earlier, as the nation woke up to the 77th Independence Day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoisted the tricolour at his residence in the national capital.
Iconic landmarks and monuments across the country were lit up in the colours of the national flag on Independence Day.
Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station and India Gate were illuminated in the colours of independence as the national capital throbbed with nationalistic fervour.