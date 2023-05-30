Amit Shah holds all-party meet in Manipur

Imphal, May 30: On the second consecutive day of his four-day long visit to Manipur, Union Home Minister on Tuesday chaired an all-party meeting, and met prominent personalities and women leaders to restore normalcy in the violence-hit state.
Shah held the all-party meeting at the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh's residence here in Imphal in the presence of his colleague Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai and discussed issues linked to the violence as well as its current situation and a detailed plan to control the violence and restore normalcy in the state. Earlier in the day, the Home Minister held a meeting with prominent personalities in Imphal and they expressed their commitment to peace and assured that "they would together contribute to paving the way to restore normalcy in Manipur."
The Minister also held a meeting with a group of women leaders (Meira Paibi) in Manipur.
Shah reiterated the significance of the role of women in the society of Manipur, and said that "together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state."
He also held a meeting with the delegation of different Civil Society Organizations in Imphal.
Shah, who is on a four-day visit to Manipur till June 1, chaired a meeting with the Manipur Chief Minister and ministers of the state, senior leaders and officials soon after he arrived in Imphal on Monday evening and assessed the situation and chalked out a plan for further steps to restore normalcy in the region.
In that meeting, Union Minister for State Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, and Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka among other officials concerned in the state as well as the Centre took part. The meeting was conducted as fresh violence hit the state a day ago.
During his stay in Manipur till June 1, the Home Minister will hold several rounds of security meetings.