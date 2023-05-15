Amit Shah holds meetings with Manipur CM, stakeholders to restore peace in state

Shah held a meeting with the Manipur CM, four of his Cabinet colleagues and the Rajya Sabha MP in New Delhi on Sunday. Later, the Home Minister also met representatives of the Meitei community on Sunday. Shah also held a meeting with the representatives of the Kuki Community from Manipur and a group of CSOs from Mizoram on Monday. During the meetings, the Home Minister reviewed the measures taken to restore peace in Manipur which has witnessed violent clashes between two ethnic communities.

He directed strict action against the perpetrators of violence and assured complete support and help of the central government for ensuring lasting peace.