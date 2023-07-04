Amit Shah inaugurates 1st cooperative-run Sagar Sainik School in Mehsana

This project, costing Rs 75 crore and spanning 11 acres of land, marks the first Sainik School in the country to be operated by a cooperative organisation.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Health Minister Rishikesh Patel, Industries Minister Balwant Singh Rajput, and Cooperation Minister Jagdish Panchal.

The management of Shri Moti Bhai R. Chowdhury Sagar Sainik School will be overseen by Dudh Sagar Research and Development Association (DURDA), an entity of Dudh Sagar Dairy. The Defence Ministry granted permission for the establishment of this Sainik School on August 2, 2022.