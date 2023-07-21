Amit Shah inaugurates a National Mega Conclave

On this occasion, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics and Information Technology and Railways AshwiniVaishnav, Union Minister of State for Cooperation, B L Verma, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Gyanesh Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Alkesh Kumar Sharma and Managing Director of CSC-SPV Sanjay Rakesh were present along with other dignitaries.

In his address, the Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that with the integration of PACS and CSC, two resolutions of Prime Minister NarendraModi to strengthen cooperatives and promote Digital India are being fulfilled today. The resolutions taken by the Prime Minister Modi to eliminate corruption from governance through CSC under the Digital India Mission and taking facilities to the doorsteps of the poor people and to strengthen the rural economy by strengthening the entire cooperative system from PACS to Apex by forming the Ministry of Cooperation have integrated today.