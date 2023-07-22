Amit Shah inaugurates ASCC for airports

In order to monitor the security functions and resource utilization on a real-time basis, Security Operations Control Centres (SOCCs) are functional at every airport.

These SOCCs serve as the nerve/nodal center for the collection and dissemination of important information 24x7, especially during contingencies.

Over time, due to increased air traffic and passenger load, the current security scenario, evolving nature of threat perceptions, and geographical spread of airports across the country, there was a need for centralised monitoring of events occurring at airports to resolve them in real-time.