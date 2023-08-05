Amit Shah inaugurates Kamakhyanagar-Duburi section of NH-53 in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated four laning of the Kamakhyanagar-Duburi section of NH-53 here in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Shah also laid foundation stone for widening and strengthening another highway project from Moter to Banner via Ludugaon Road of Kalahandi district.

The 51 km Kamakhyanagar-Duburi project was constructed with a cost of Rs 761 crore.

This project will connect mineral rich Angul and Dhenkanal districts with other parts of Odisha and country, said Shah. It consists of two major bridges, 10 minor bridges, seven vehicles under passes, two animal-under passes and a 1.73 km-long bypass road.

Country’s development and economic development is directly connected with the national highways and the Modi government has taken a lot of steps for development of NHs during the last nine years, Shah said.

The Union Home Minister further said the 15 km project from Moter to Banner in Kalahandi district will be constructed with a cost of Rs 34 crore.

The Union Home Minister went on to say that in 2014-15, only 12 km of national highway were constructed each day in India, which was increased to 29 km per day in the year 2020-22, he pointed out.