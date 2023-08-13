Amit Shah inaugurates various projects in Gujarat

The said lake is undergoing a facelift and the plan includes the integration of an amphitheater and an open library, promising enriching community spaces for the local residents.

Shah also inaugurated a new sub-registrar’s office. This 2-crore-rupee investment is poised to accelerate property-related tasks, ensuring efficiency and ease for the residents.

Shah praised the Modi government’s commendable efforts in doubling the pace of road construction across the nation over the past 9 years. Drawing a parallel, he highlighted the BJP’s robust “double engine” governance in Gujarat, which has paved the way for seamless connectivity and development through an extensive network of roads.