Amit Shah launches CRCS - Sahara Refund Portal in New Delhi

New Delhi, July 18: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Tuesday launched the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS)-Sahara Refund Portal https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in in New Delhi.
This portal has been developed for submission of claims by genuine depositors of Cooperative Societies of Sahara Group - Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited, Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited, Hamara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited and Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.
On the occasion, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Cooperation B L Verma, Justice R. Subhash Reddy, Former Judge of Supreme Court and Secretary Ministry of Cooperation, Gyanesh Kumar along with the depositors of the four cooperative societies of Sahara Group were also present.
In his address Amit Shah said that this programme is important because the concerns of people whose hard earned money is stuck in these four co-operative societies were not paid attention.
“In such cases, generally multi-agency seizure often happens but no agency thinks about the investor,” he said.
He added that this leads to a feeling of great insecurity and mistrust towards cooperative societies. Shah said that crores of people of the country do not have capital but they want to contribute in the development of the country and there is no other way than cooperative movement.
“In this direction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a decision to form a separate Ministry of Cooperation,” he said.
He said that co-operative is the only movement in which big works can be done by combining small capital to create big capital.