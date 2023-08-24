national

Amit Shah mourns deaths in Mizoram bridge collapse

Home Minister Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit ShahTwitter@AmitShah

New Delhi, Aug 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday mourned loss of lives in Mizoram's under-construction railway bridge collapse.

"Anguished by the tragic accident in Mizoram. I have spoken to the Governor and CM Mizoram and assured all possible assistance. The NDRF and local administration are on-site, conducting rescue operations. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Amit Shah posted on his X handle.

Earlier, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured.

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com