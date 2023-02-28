Amit Shah, Nadda hold meeting on BJP strategy for Telangana polls

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Feb 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national President J. P. Nadda and other central leaders discussed the party's strategy for the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana with the party's state leaders in the national capital on Tuesday.

A crucial meeting was held at Nadda's residence in Delhi which was attended by Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, BJP's incharge for Telangana Tarun Chugh, state party President Bandi Sanjay and other leaders.