Amit Shah on 3-day Gujarat visit from Aug 28

As per tentative schedule shared with the media, Shah would attend a meeting of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) at Ahmedabad Collector office on Saturday evening. DISHA meetings ensure better coordination among all elected representatives - of Parliament, state legislatures and local bodies - for effective and time-bound implementation of various pro-people development works in a district. The meeting will be attended by MPs, MLAs and heads of the municipal corporation, municipalities and district panchayats of Ahmedabad district, he said. Shah is the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar and several parts of Ahmedabad district and the city fall under his constituency. On August 29, Shah would conduct a review meeting of various development works being carried out by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) in the South West Zone, the official said.

The meeting will be held at the AMC office in Bodakdev.