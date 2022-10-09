Amit Shah prays at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Guwahati: On the final day of his three-day trip to Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the famous Kamakhya Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, located atop the Nilachal Hills.

Shah arrived at the temple from the State Guest House, where he had spent the previous two nights, with the assistance of the chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the minister for water resources, Pijush Hazarika.