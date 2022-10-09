Amit Shah prays at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Guwahati: On the final day of his three-day trip to Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at the famous Kamakhya Temple, one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, located atop the Nilachal Hills.
Shah arrived at the temple from the State Guest House, where he had spent the previous two nights, with the assistance of the chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and the minister for water resources, Pijush Hazarika.
The Union minister and Sarma reached the sanctum sanctorum of the temple where they offered prayers to the deity with the help of three priests.
He had arrived here on Friday evening and chaired a meeting on flood-free Assam where the Chief Minister and senior officials were present. He also attended the BJP's core committee meeting presided over by party President J P Nadda.