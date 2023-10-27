Amit Shah promises backward class leader as Telangana chief minister if voted to power

Hyderabad: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday promised that if BJP is voted to power in Telangana, a leader from backward classes will be made the chief minister.

Addressing a public meeting at Suryapet, he urged people to bring BJP to power and announced that the party will make a candidate from backward classes the chief minister.

He said that neither Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) nor Congress can do any good to Telangana and that only BJP can ensure overall development of Telangana.

He slammed both the BRS and Congress for promoting dynastic politics. “Target of both parties is the same. KCR wants to make KTR the chief minister. Sonia Gandhi wants to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister,” he said.

Claiming that BJP’s aim is the welfare of the poor, he alleged that the aim of both BRS and Congress is welfare of their families.