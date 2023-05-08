Amit Shah questions Congress's promise to increase Muslim reservation in Karnataka

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed Congress over its promise to restore quota for Muslims in Karnataka and talking of an increase in quota to six per cent and said that the party should make it clear if it will slash the benefits of SCs, STs, Lingayats or Vokkaligas.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Shah said Siddaramaiah should clarify that if Congress increases the reservation for Muslims from 4 per cent to 6 per cent, then whose reservation it will cut down.

He said the Congress leader should make the party's stand clear before the campaign for Karnataka polls ends on Monday.