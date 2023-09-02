Amit Shah releases list of Congress Govt’s ‘scams’ in Chhattisgarh

Shah made these remarks while addressing a poll rally in the state capital Raipur. Before launching a scathing attack on the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, Shah along with state BJP unit released ‘Arop Patra’ against the state government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

During his address, Shah listed out alleged scams related to coal, liquor, online betting being probed by central agencies in the state, and asserted that BJP can save Chhattisgarh from the Congress’ scams, atrocities and misrule.

Referring to the money laundering case related to an alleged illegal betting app ‘Mahadev Online Book’, Shah said, “People of Chhattisgarh have to decide whether they want the Bhupesh Baghel government, which has committed corruption to the tune of thousands of crore or BJP government that paves the way for development.”