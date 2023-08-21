Amit Shah releases report card of BJP Govt’s 20-year rule in Madhya Pradesh

“BJP government has successfully brought the state out of the ‘BIMARU’ tag and put it on the path of development by implementing various welfare schemes,” Shah said, adding that the Congress also should present a report card of its nearly five-decade rule in the state.

The ‘BIMARU’ term has often been used to refer to Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, to imply that these states lagged in terms of economic growth, healthcare, education, and other indices.

Presenting the report card in Bhopal on Sunday, the Home Minister said Madhya Pradesh is at the top in the country with a contribution of 45 per cent in wheat exports as it has distributed more than 3.62 crore Ayushman cards and has achieved the first position. The quality of rural roads developed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana in MP is the best in the country, he added.