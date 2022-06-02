Amit Shah reviews floods, monsoon preparedness; seeks Centre-states coordination

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed the overall preparedness to deal with floods and monsoon and sought strengthening of coordination between the central and the state governments for proper prediction of the deluge and water level rise.

Chairing the meeting, he took stock of the preparations made by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the flood-affected areas.

The home minister reviewed the overall preparedness to deal with floods during monsoon, an official spokesperson said.

Shah also reviewed the long-term measures to formulate a comprehensive policy to mitigate the flood-related problems of the country.