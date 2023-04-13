Amit Shah reviews J&K security in a high-level meeting in Delhi

Similar meetings have been chaired by the Home Minister from time to time to review the status of J-K where several civilians and security force personnel are being targeted by militants over the years and several personnel have lost lives in such attacks.

Senior officials of the Government of India, including the officers from J-K also attend the meetings.

The Home Minister in his three-day visit to J-K in October last year had also reviewed the security situation in the Union Territory.

Shah also held a review meeting in New Delhi on December 28, 2022, over the security situation and development aspects of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.