Amit Shah reviews Manipur situation

New Delhi, May 5: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday again reviewed the situation in Manipur through a video conference meeting with state Chief Minister N Biren Singh and top officials in the state as well as the Centre.
A total of 10 more companies (nearly 1,000 personnel) of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were also dispatched to the violence-hit state earlier in the day on Friday following orders of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The Home Minister was apprised in detail about the current situation in Manipur during a meeting via video conference, and Shah, who is closely monitoring each and every development in the state, asked officials to maintain peace as soon as possible however the situation is under control there, said sources.
In the wake of clashes reported in parts of Manipur, Shah on Friday cancelled all his programmes for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.
On Thursday, Shah also held two meetings via video-conferencing and spoke with the CMs of Manipur and neighbouring states including that of Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam in view of the situation in Manipur.