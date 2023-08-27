Amit Shah rules out any truck with BRS

Khammam (Telangana): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday ruled out any truck with the BRS and MIM and alleged that it is the Congress party which has secret understanding with the BRS.

Addressing a public meeting here, he slammed Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao over the family rule and exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in Telangana with absolute majority. Amit Shah also came down heavily on KCR for his friendship with MIM and reiterated that the steering of car (BRS poll symbol) is in the hands of Owaisi.

Stating that KCR is on his way out, the BJP leader exuded confidence that the party will come to power in Telangana.

On the allegation made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at a public meeting in Telangana on Saturday that BRS and BJP have an understanding, Amit Shah said the BJP will never go with either Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) or Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM). “BJP can’t even share the dais with MIM,” he said.