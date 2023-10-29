Amit Shah speaks to CM Vijayan over blasts in Kerala

New Delhi: Moments after the blast in Kerala, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday.

According to sources, the Home Minister spoke to CM Vijayan immediately after the blasts to take stock of the situation.

The source said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has also directed the teams of the NIA and NSG to immediately rush to the spot and start investigations.

On Sunday morning, one person was killed and 35 injured in a bomb blast reported at a convention centre in Kalamassery near Kochi in Kerala. Among the injured, the condition of seven persons is said to be critical.

The investigation is on to ascertain whether the incident is an act of terror.

According to police, multiple explosions were reported from the spot where the meeting of Jehovah Witness Believers was held. The blast had occurred at 9 a.m. The hall has been sealed and Kerala Police's Anti-Terror Squad has reached the site.

All injured have been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery, sources said.