Amit Shah speaks to Delhi LG as heavy rain continues to lash national capital

New Delhi, July 9: In view of incessant rains in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and took updates.
Shah spoke to Delhi LG as moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas. The downpour slowed down the traffic movement after waterlogging in several parts of the city. Pictures and videos of commuters wading through knee-deep water flooded social media platforms, raising concerns about the efficiency of the city’s drainage infrastructure.
Considering the situation, Delhi Traffic Police kept updating Delhi’ites about traffic affected in parts of the city through its Twitter account by uploading pictures of the waterlogged areas.
In a recent alert through one such tweet, the Delhi Traffic Police mentioned, “Traffic is affected in the carriageway from Kalindi Kunj towards Okhla and vice-versa due to waterlogging and breakdown of vehicles at Okhla underpass. Commuters are advised to avoid these stretches”.
“Traffic is affected on Bhairon Marg in the carriageway from Ring road towards Mathura road and vice-versa due to waterlogging under Railway bridge Bhairon Marg. Traffic is diverted towards Pragati Maidan tunnel,” another tweet of the Delhi Traffic Police mentioned.