Amit Shah speaks to Delhi LG as heavy rain continues to lash national capital

Shah spoke to Delhi LG as moderate to heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital and its adjoining areas. The downpour slowed down the traffic movement after waterlogging in several parts of the city. Pictures and videos of commuters wading through knee-deep water flooded social media platforms, raising concerns about the efficiency of the city’s drainage infrastructure.

Considering the situation, Delhi Traffic Police kept updating Delhi’ites about traffic affected in parts of the city through its Twitter account by uploading pictures of the waterlogged areas.