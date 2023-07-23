Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM, Delhi LG

The Home Minister also spoke to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and discussed with him the water level in the Yamuna River in the national capital. Yamuna was flowing at 205.96 metres by 9 am on Sunday morning, which is further expected to rise to 206.7 metres by the evening. The water level in the Yamuna River has surpassed the danger level again.

This surge in Yamuna’s water level is primarily due to the discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage caused by heavy rainfall in some regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.