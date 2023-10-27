Amit Shah stresses on bringing in new criminal law drafts at IPS probationers' passing out parade

Meanwhile, a meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs will be held today in the national capital to consider and adopt the following draft reports on 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023', 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023' and 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023'.

The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill 2023 were introduced in the Lower House of Parliament on August 11.