Amit Shah stresses on need for early probe in sexual offences

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sought early investigation of rape and sexual assaults cases against women and stringent punishment against the offenders in a time-bound manner.

He said this at the 25th meeting of the Western Zonal Council held in Diu.

“The home minister stressed the need for early investigation of rape and sexual offences against women and children and stringent punishment in a time-bound manner in these cases,” a home ministry official said.