Amit Shah stresses on need for early probe in sexual offences

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sought early investigation of rape and sexual assaults cases against women and stringent punishment against the offenders in a time-bound manner.
He said this at the 25th meeting of the Western Zonal Council held in Diu.
“The home minister stressed the need for early investigation of rape and sexual offences against women and children and stringent punishment in a time-bound manner in these cases,” a home ministry official said.
Shah said additional director general of police level officers, if possible women officers, should be entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the investigation of all such cases in the police headquarters of each state.
Referring to expanding the banking network in rural areas, the home minister said according to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Posts will introduce an additional 20,715 India Post Payment Bank live touch points which will provide banking facilities in addition to regular postal services.
Co-operative banks and other banks including India Post Payments Bank should ensure that every unbanked village in the Western region is provided with banking facilities within 5 km within the next year, Shah said.
He said states should include schemes of all states other than centrally-sponsored schemes on the Direct Benefit Transfer platform.
The home minister said work should be done towards providing mobile connectivity to all the villages in the Western region within a year.
Cash deposit facility through common service centres should be extended in a time-bound manner and all banks should be linked to the platform and this should be reviewed quarterly, he said.
The issue of rates of water supplied to Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu by the Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board was also resolved in the council meeting, the official said.