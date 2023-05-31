Amit Shah takes stock of security situation with senior officials in Manipur

Moreh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took stock of the security situation with senior officials in Manipur's Moreh.

In a tweet, Amit Shah said, "Held a meeting with the delegations of Kuki and other communities at Moreh. They expressed strong support for the government's initiatives to restore normalcy in Manipur."

"Took stock of the security situation with senior officials in Moreh (Manipur)," Shah said in another tweet.

On Tuesday, people thronged Khwairamband Market of violence -hit Imphal after the administration gave a six hours relaxation curfew till 11 am.

People were seen rushing for buying essential items in the market. Women vendors of the Ima Keithel (said to be the largest women-only market in the world) expressed their happiness over the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state and hoped for the situation to get normal at the earliest.