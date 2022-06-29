Amit Shah thanks PM Modi for computerization of PACS, other decisions

“Whether it is the creation of the Ministry of Cooperation or decisions taken thereafter in the direction of empowering this sector, they show that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's 'Sahakar Se Samridhi' is not just a slogan, rather that the Prime Minister has an unwavering resolve to bring positive change to lives of those associated with the cooperative sector.” Shah said in a statement today.

Further in this series of decisions, the Cabinet chaired by Narendra Modi has taken a very important decision today to computerize about 63,000 PACS, which are the smallest unit in the cooperative sector and their computerization will prove to be a boon for the sector, he said.