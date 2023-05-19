Amit Shah to chair 2nd 'Chintan Shivir' of MHA officers to evolve plan for PM Modi's 'Vision 2047'

According to the sources, the objective of this 'Chintan Shivir' is to interact with the senior officers of the Ministry and to "evolve an action plan for implementation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vision 2047'."

On April 18, Shah presided over the first 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of the MHA and emphasised developing an ecosystem for cybercrime management, modernization of police forces, increased use of IT in the criminal justice system, land border management and coastal security issues.

The Union Minister then stressed on the need for enhanced use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to utilise the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) database for critical analysis of crimes, thus, making cities safer for women, children and vulnerable sections.

The first 'Chintan Shivir' consisted objective to review the work of the Ministry and to evolve an action plan to implement PM Narendra Modi's "Vision 2047". Shah also focussed on the need to fast-track the recruitment process and said that anticipating future vacancies recruitment should be initiated well in advance.