Amit Shah to chair meeting of Head of Departments of Member-States of SCO today

Shah will also hold bilateral meetings with the Ministers of some of the SCO member-states, on the sidelines of the SCO meeting. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has been actively participating in SCO and providing substantial support to various mechanisms in the forum. Since its accession as a full-fledged Member State in 2017, India has maintained an active engagement with the organisation. India is focusing on initiating proposals for the mutual benefit of the SCO Member States, Observers and Dialogue Partners.

During the meeting of Heads of Departments of SCO Member States for Prevention and Elimination of Emergency Situations, the delegates from SCO member-states will share information relating to the large-scale emergency situations which occurred in their respective territories and the measures taken to handle them.