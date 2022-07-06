Amit Shah to chair Northern Zonal Council meet in Jaipur on July 9

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting of the Northern Zonal Council to be held on July 9 in Jaipur, where security, road, transport, industries, water, power and other issues of common interests will be discussed, officials said.

The Northern Zonal Council comprises Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The meeting will be attended by chief ministers, ministers, chief secretaries, principal secretaries and senior officers of the member states and senior officers of central government, a home ministry official said on Wednesday.