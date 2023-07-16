Amit Shah to chair regional conference on drugs smuggling and national security today

During the conference, over 1,44,000 kilogram drugs worth Rs 2,416 crore, will be destroyed in various parts of the country by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in coordination with Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTFs) of all states, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a statement.

With the destruction of drugs on Monday, total quantity of drugs destroyed in one year will reach around 10 lakh kilogram, which has a value of around Rs12,000 crore.