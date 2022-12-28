Amit Shah to hold high-level meetings on J&K, Ladakh today

New Delhi, Dec 28: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be chairing high-level meetings on Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh union territories on Wednesday evening, sources said.
They said that first meeting will be on Ladakh followed by deliberations on Jammu and Kashmir in the evening.
Lieutenant Governors of both the Union Territories will attend the meetings at North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Senior officials including home secretary Ajay Bhalla and others from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the two UTs will also be present in the meeting.
The agenda of the meetings include developmental projects and security-related matters besides measures to be taken in wake of the Covid threat.