Amit Shah to inaugurate 'Bharat Darshan Park' in Delhi

The recreational garden, built by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation on 'waste-to-wealth' model, is being opened after some delay and ahead of the civic polls in Delhi due early next year.

Spread over eight acres, the park will have replicas of several monuments, including Qutab Minar, Taj Mahal, Charminar, Gateway of India, Konark Temple, Nalanda ruins, Mysore Palace, Meenakshi Temple, Hampi, Victoria Memorial Hall, Sanchi Stupa, Gol Gumbaz, Ajanta and Ellora Caves, and Hawa Mahal.