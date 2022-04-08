Amit Shah to inaugurate conference on new cooperative policy next week

New Delhi, Apr 8: Union Cooperative Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a two-day national conference on the proposed new cooperative policy to be held on April 12-13 here.
The new policy, which aims to widen the reach of cooperatives to the grassroots and strengthen the cooperative sector, is likely to be finalised by the end of the current fiscal.
“The cooperative ministry has received 54 comments on the proposed policy from various stakeholders. The first round of discussion will be held with state governments during the conference next week,” a senior ministry official said.
The ministry is going to organise a series of such conferences with different stakeholders, this being the first. In the second phase, the government will hold discussions with cooperative federations and unions, an official statement said.
“These efforts will culminate in formulation of a new robust national cooperative policy giving impetus to strengthen cooperative based economic model in the country to realise the mantra of Sahkar Se Samaridhi,” the statement added.
Minister of State for Cooperation B L Varma, representatives from 26 states, central ministries and national cooperative bodies will be present at the event to be organised at DRDO Bhawan.