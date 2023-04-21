Amit Shah to meet Oscar-winning Naatu Naatu team in Hyderabad

After returning to India, Ram Charan along with his father Chiranjeevi had met Amit Shah in Delhi.

In August last year, Amit Shah met Junior NTR at Novotel Hotel near Hyderabad Airport. The Union Minister has reportedly requested the meeting after he liked the actor's performance in RRR.

The BJP leader is scheduled to meet the RRR team soon after landing at Rajiv Gandhi Airport around 4 p.m. He will then leave for Chevella near Hyderabad by road as part of the Parliament Pravas Yojana.