Amit Shah to visit Bihar on Nov 5

Patna: Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar again on November 5 to address a rally in Muzaffarpur.

This will be the second rally of BJP in the last two months in the state and 6th rally since the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

The MPs, MLAs, district presidents, and officials of the organisations of 16 districts have been the task to assemble people for the rally.

BJP State President Samrat Chaudhary will also chair a review meeting for the preparation of the rally on October 25.

Earlier, a regional meeting was held in Muzaffarpur where the leaders of 16 districts of BJP including Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Samastipur, and others participated.

Amit Shah recently came to Bihar's Jhanjharpur town in Madhubani district on September 16. After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, Amit Shah has said that BJP is focusing on Bihar and has also visited Purnea, Sitab Diara in Saran, Nawada, Lakhisarai and Valmikinagar so far.

Bihar has 40 Lok Sabha seats; BJP has won 17 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha election.