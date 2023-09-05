Amit Shah to visit Bihar on Sep 16

Jhanjharpur public rally will be his fifth rally in Bihar after the Mahagathbandhan government was formed under Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.

In the last 10 months, Shah has addressed public rallies in Patna, Purnea, Nawada and Valmikinagar.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha election, BJP top leadership has focused on Bihar to win the maximum seats, which has 40 Lok Sabha seats. BJP currently has 17 MPs from the state.