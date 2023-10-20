Amit Shah to visit Karnal on November 2

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said the Anti-Corruption Bureau was working diligently to combat corruption, and had made significant progress in reducing graft.

Regarding the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal issue, the Chief Minister said the matter was in the Supreme Court and the court’s judgments were in favour of Haryana. The Supreme Court had clarified that it was not giving any judgment on water distribution. Therefore, it was necessary to build the canal first. Khattar also emphasised the need to rise above politics on this issue.

On the issue of stubble burning, the Chief Minister said they have been creating awareness among farmers in Haryana about the ills of burning stubble and requesting them not to set biomass on fire.